VIDEO: Valentine’s Day Business

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- The day of love, also know as the busiest day of the year for florists.

“Valentine’s Day is crazy around here but it’s a good crazy. We really enjoy it with our fresh flowers, all of our gifts, our candies and baskets, as you can see, I’ve probably made up about 50 baskets just in the past couple of days, but it’s just a really fun exciting time, and just seeing everyone trying to come in and get gifts for their loved ones and all the pretty fresh flowers that come in, all the pretty colors, so it’s just real exciting for us,” says sales associate Patricia Windham

For those like Windham who work in the floral business they prepare weeks in advance for the deliveries and last minute orders.

“I think it’s been a few years since we’ve had this many deliveries, which is good sign, but we do have a lot of extra help and we’re getting them all out there because we hit Montgomery County and Carrollton County, a lot of the surrounding areas, so we’re on it and we’re gonna get them all delivered today so that’s just great,” says Winham.

Extra help like expert florist, Carol Mullen. She’s worked at Special Treasures for over 15 years and retired, but comes back to help out on busy holidays.

“I’m probably the only florist in the country that loves Valentine’s day because it gets so hectic, but I like it, I like doing it so I came back in to help out,” says Mullen.

Mullen arranges the beautiful bouquets and Shay Marlow get’s to deliver them to the un-expecting parties.

Marlow says she loves seeing each person’s reaction when she shows up with the flowers.

“They’re pretty shocked, especially if they really don’t know we’re coming some of them are like, ‘Oh, well thank you!’,” says Marlow.

Mullen says that over the years she noticed this holiday is full of procrastinators…

“It seems like on Valentine’s Day, the day itself, and on Mother’s Day, our parking lot is full of pick up trucks because the men wait till the last minute! Now the women will think ahead and get in here and do what they need to do, but not the men. So they just come in with this helpless look on their face, like ‘you gotta do something for me or I’m in trouble!,'” says Mullen.

Luckily, for those individuals sales associates like Windham and Shay are standing by.

“I don’t know if people even notice, but we don’t have hours on our front door, because we’re here until the last person leaves and that’s just how we’ve always been, just any day,” says Windham.

Special Treasures expects to deliver over 50 truck fulls of flowers today alone.