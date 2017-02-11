VIDEO: Valentine’s Day Preparations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)—For florists Valentine’s day means weeks of preparation.

On February 14th both men and women flock to the stores and flower shops to get their loved ones something special. Whitney Woffard, owner of The Flower Company in Starkville says having a game plan is key for dealing with the extra traffic.

” Organization is definitely the biggest part. Getting all of our orders straight and making sure that all deliveries are done on time. We did up our inventory, obviously by about 500% of what it is in a normal week. We also hire extra staff delivery drivers we got an extra delivery van,” Woffard.

Many Golden Triangle resident’s says each year it always comes down to worrying between planning the perfect night or finding the perfect gift.

” The bears and the candy to show that they do love them,”said Golden Triangle Resident.

” Roses going out to eat and being with your loved ones,”said Golden Triangle Resident.

” Candy and a card and that’s it,”said Golden Triangle Resident.

For years now, Valentine’s Day has been looked at as just another money maker for businesses, Woffard says that doesn’t have to be the case.

“You can tell when somebody’s sincere and when somebody is just kind of sending flower because that’s what you do on Valentine’s day and they know if they don’t send something their going to be in trouble. If your sending flowers on Valentine’s day it’s somebody that you care about so I feel like it’s a genuine holiday instead of commercial,”said Woffard.

We all know Valentine’s day is about card candy and of course stuffed animals but owner of The Flower Company in Starkville says every year there is one thing that flies off the shelf.

” Red Roses are the first thing to go. Red means love as far as flowers are concerned yellow for friendship so for the love holiday red roses definitely go first we’ll run out of those first and usually have to reorder,”said Woffard.

Woffard adds The Flower Company will have extended hours on Valentine’s day.