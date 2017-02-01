Video: A VEX Robotics Tournament Takes Place At MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Robots took over the Mississippi University for Women for a VEX Robotics Tournament on Wednesday.

Dozens of middle and high school teams came for the state qualifying competition.

Local schools and schools from Desoto, Newton, and Leake Counties participated.

Each team built their own robots to play against each other in a game-based engineering challenge.

The game is called ‘star struck’ and students have been preparing for it all year.

“Make sure you get all of the stars over the fastest and to push the stars under, or pick up a square and get it over into the second zone so you can get extra points or whatever,” says Leake Central High School student, Samia Henry.

“Once you put a robot in their hands, and they get to make some of their own decisions, I really think that’s the key piece is them being able to come up with their own design, their own ideas about the programming. They’re all given the same task and it’s just amazing to me to see all of the different ways the students go about solving it,” says Robotics Education and Competition Foundation Regional Support Manager, Shelli Brasher.

Three tournament champions along with high scoring teams will be invited to compete at the state championship in Vicksburg.

That takes place the week of February 21st.