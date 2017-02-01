VIDEO: A Vigil Takes Place For Those Impacted By President Trump’s Travel Ban

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s more local reaction to the recent travel ban.

People gathered Wednesday night in Starkville, after President Donald Trump prohibited entry into America for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Dozens of people of different faiths, race, and ages, gathered for the vigil.

“It’s all fear for us and we are worried, really worried, because we don’t know what’s going on and what’s going to happen,” says Mississippi State University graduate student, Farzaneh Zohrabi.

That’s why vigil candlelight brightened the night and why signs about unity filled the sky.

People impacted by the executive order and others who feel for the ones that are, came together as one in support of each other.

“For all people who are trying to get a better life here. We are not here just because of ourselves. We are trying to get a better society for ourselves and American guys, you know? It’s not just about us, it’s about America too,” says Zohrabi.

“I’m here to support the international community, particularly the 80 students that are affected by this travel ban, and so I’m just here in solidarity with them, and you know with my sign, I believe in the Article 1 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, and we should all treat each other with respect,” says Mississippi State University staff member, Richard Fairchild.

Although majority of people who went to the vigil went knowing what they stood for, some didn’t, including this student.

“I’m kind of in the middle. I do believe that we do need to vet better, vet our refugees better, but I also have a heart. I do believe that we need to find some kind of middle ground. I don’t agree with President Trump on a lot of stuff, but I do believe that it is a common sense thing to thoroughly vet whoever is coming into this country,” says Mississippi State University student, Stephen Lusk.

One international student says he understands the country’s concerns regarding safety and security, but thinks it’s unfair to blame a specific group of people for terrorism.

“We were born in Muslim country. That’s the label we have, but it’s tough to say if we are Muslim or not. I don’t want to just defend the Muslims. I thought when I came here that this country has a great respect for all people, it’s a core value here, so my concern is bigger than just defending Muslims here,” says Mississippi State University graduate student, Pedran Gharghabi.