VIDEO: Volunteers Wanted And How You Can Help

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Non-profits depend heavily on volunteers, not just on or around the holidays.

A lot of the organizations say they see an influx of people wanting to help around the holidays and the start of the year but most don’t stick around.

Monday, groups of students gathered to commemorate a man who devoted his life to service and give back to their community at the same time.

“I feel like it’s important to volunteer because it gives you a sense of purpose and character and it’s always good to help your people in your community,” says Mississippi State student Raven Clark.

Clark says Martin Luther King Junior Day is a great day to give back but the need goes on all year long.

“Throughout the year you never know when people need help; like I went to this thing yesterday and it was this lady she was in a wheelchair and she was talking about her disabilities and everything like that and I was like, she needs help year round,” says Clark.

Different organizations see different needs.

The Boys and Girls Club in Starkville says they see an influx of student volunteers all year long.

“Lately we’ve had just a surplus of volunteers from Mississippi State, constant. So many that we couldn’t even process all the background checks,” says Boys and Girls Club Director Shayla Jefferson.

Across town, the Palmer House Thrift Store is in desperate need of some extra help.

“December and January we’ll start getting volunteers and then it just steadily drops off throughout the year so we need you guys all year long,” says retail manager Lisa Nalory.

Some say that this day of service has inspired them to do more.

“I’ve always volunteered at the heritage museum but now I’m thinking about volunteering at the thrift shop because it like gave me a new appreciation for thrift stores. I always go and like throw my clothes into a bag and now that I’m seeing all the work they have to go through, it makes me think back and be conscious and realize that if you’re gonna donate clothes then you should probably donate it in an appropriate fashion,” says student Ayanna Hill.

“When I look at some clothes and like some people donate them so I like wanna donate some clothes that I don’t need anymore and some toys,” says volunteer Tessa Luke.

Even 11 year old Tessa Luke shows us age is but a number. She wants kids her age to get active and volunteer also.

“They can learn how to do it so that when they grow like their age. they can be better at doing stuff like this. Some people need help more than we do and if we help then the world can be a better place,” says Luke.

Today was the 22nd year of service and student groups worked at a total of 12 different organizations throughout the day.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit www.volunteerstarkville.org for more information.