VIDEO: A Walk and Talk for Dr. King

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)-

Across the country, communities are celebrating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Some communities have been celebrating the occasion with traditions that have lasted for years.

One of these is the city of Fulton, where citizens gathered to celebrate the civil rights movement hero.

“We just want everybody to know about a man that done a great job for the United States of America,” said event organizer Emma Cook.

For the past seventeen years the Fulton community has come together not only to celebrate the birth of Dr. King but more of what he did for this country and what it means to citizens.

“At times I work with families who are underprivileged, and those families don’t have an advocate for them. So, for me, it means that I get out there and I fight for my kids, and I fight for their families, and I do what needs to be done. Dr. King, he did the same exact thing for us. He fought for his family; he fought for generations to come,” said organization member, Kimberly Cook.

The entire afternoon was dedicated to King and his movement with musical performances, words from local pastors, and a walk through the downtown area.

“We sing songs and hold up a poster sign that we’re free at last and the dream is alive and seek love, compassion, and kindness for all mankind,” said Emma Cook.

The guest speaker this year was Rust College President, Dr. David Beckley, a perfect speaker for the event due to his many accolades and having lived in the time of Dr. King, and his words spoke of the dream the King had over fifty years ago.

“His dream is that this country we built could be better when we recognize that all American citizens should enjoy equally… The fruit of this government,” said Beckley during his speech.

Next year marks the fiftieth anniversary of King’s untimely assassination.

While his time on Earth was short, it is clear that his dream has lived on.