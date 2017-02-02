Video: Wanted Man In Custody

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)—Kelsey Arnold Herrin jr. is in custody tonight after investigators say he committed a string of burglaries Throughout the state.

“It’s a relief now cause like I said it’s been 6 days around the clock,”said Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan has been working tirelessly to get Kelsey Arnold Herrin Jr. Off the streets.

“I just got a message from the United States Marshal service That they just apprehended him in Rankin county. A tag reader that’s placed around the state he tripped a tag reader. The units there got in a pursuit and he crashed on the side of the road,”said Pollan.

Investigators believe Herrin has raked in close to a quarter million dollars worth of stolen property. And they believe he committed burglary in multiple counties across the state.

“We’ve had to coordinate with other jurisdictions in the southern part of the state several here in the northern part of the state that’s wanting him or have an interest in him he has warrants out from 5 different agencies including the Mississippi Department for corrections,”said Pollan.

Herrin may have had some accomplices.

“Considering what he was doing and the ones that have been helping him do that, you know, they’ve literally been a menace to our counties for a couple months now. We’ve had several items stolen on that side of the county. On the eastern side of Yalobusha, they just been going back and forth between county line,”said Pollan.

Pollan says getting people like Herrin off the streets takes a took effort.

” The U.S. Marshals has been a great asset for us they’ve been doing phone records and that kind of stuff. M.B.I, Yalobusha County Sheriff’s office they’ve been great,” said Pollan.

Herrin could face possible felony charges for running from law enforcement.