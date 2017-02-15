Video: WCBI Weather School Wheels into West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -Wednesday was a perfect day to talk weather, and that’s what our very own Chief Meteorologist Keith Gibson did at Church Hill Elementary in West Point.

He talked to 2nd graders about high and low pressure, storm systems, clouds, and severe weather.

He described how meteorologists gather information from weather balloons.

Keith also showed the kids a little behind the scenes video on what goes on here at WCBI during a typical newscast.

If your school would like a visit from the WCBI Weather Team, call (662) 327-4444 for more information.