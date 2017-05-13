VIDEO: WCBI’s Mother’s Day Shopping Spree Winner

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- WCBI’s Mother’s Day shopping spree winner spends Saturday morning grabbing goods.  West Point resident Debra Eley was given VIP treatment as she browsed Rick’s Furniture in Starkville Saturday morning.   Rick’s Furniture along with WCBI teamed up to make Mother’s Day extra special for one lucky mother.   Ms Eley was selected from more than 1300 entries. Her prize was a $1,500 shopping spree.   Debra Eley is the mother of two.   She left with a living room set and something for her mother.

Share:

Related News

5 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Columbus Farmer’s Market Opens For The Season
Read More»
11 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Tupelo Farmer’s Market Season Opener
Read More»
16 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Man Thought House Was Being Burglarized- Turns Out House Was on Fire
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup