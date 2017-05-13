VIDEO: WCBI’s Mother’s Day Shopping Spree Winner

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- WCBI’s Mother’s Day shopping spree winner spends Saturday morning grabbing goods. West Point resident Debra Eley was given VIP treatment as she browsed Rick’s Furniture in Starkville Saturday morning. Rick’s Furniture along with WCBI teamed up to make Mother’s Day extra special for one lucky mother. Ms Eley was selected from more than 1300 entries. Her prize was a $1,500 shopping spree. Debra Eley is the mother of two. She left with a living room set and something for her mother.