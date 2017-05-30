VIDEO: Webster County Toddler Drowns

WEBSTER CO., Miss (WCBI News) – A death investigation is underway in Webster County: a toddler has apparently drowned.

A WCBI crew was outside of the house, where the child drowned, for several hours this morning, hoping to get some more information as to how this happened.

What we do know is that the call was made around 9 a.m. This morning.

The child who drowned was only 17-months old.

This is a very delicate situation, as not only was the Webster County Sheriff’s Department there but also the Mississippi Bureau of investigation.

Both were there for a few hours after the call was made before taking their evaluations to the sheriff’s department.

We also know the toddler’s body has been sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

We will continue to share developments as they become available.