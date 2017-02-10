Video: West Point Middle-Schoolers Learn to Hunt Home Hazards

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) –Students in West Point are now ready to tackle life’s emergencies..

Sixth graders at Central School took part in the “Ready in the Middle” program.

It’s designed to teach them how to prepare themselves and their families for disasters, and how to reduce risks around the house.

It wasn’t all classwork. Students will take what they learned and perform Home Hazard Hunts.

“The parents are supposed to go with them, look throughout their house, and work together, because there are things students may not know. They may not know where shut-off valves are and those sort of things they need to know, and there is a discussion that opens up between the parent and the child to understand safety in the house together.”

“Ready in the Middle” is a partnership between Mississippi State’s Extension Service and the Mississippi Citizens Corps of the Office of Homeland Security.