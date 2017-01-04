VIDEO: West Point School District Begins 2017 With Motivational Message

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers and staff in the West Point School District kick off a new semester with a motivational message.

Consultant and motivational speaker Dr. Derek Greenfield spoke to the group this morning on their first day back from the Christmas break.

Greenfield travels the country presenting workshops and keynotes speeches on issues like diversity and inclusion, team building, and student development.

He’s well known for creating the first college course on the study of hip-hop culture.

Greenfield will present a program for parents and community members Wednesday night.