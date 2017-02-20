Video: West Point’s Knight, Edwards Announce Intent To Sign With EMCC

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — State champions Clayton knight and Demarrio Edwards are heading to EMCC after announcing their intent to sign Monday.

Knight and Edwards were key pieces to the Green Wave’s 2016 state championship season.

Knight threw sixteen touchdowns to only six interceptions, and throwing for more than 1,300 yards.

Edwards caught more than thirty passes for five touchdowns, and adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

“Here, it was a championship attitude and there, it’s a championship attitude…”, Knight said about how his experience at West Point will prepare him for Scooba, “…so I think I’ll see a lot of resemblance in the two programs.”

“I got to make a name for myself”, Edwards said about the opportunity to compete at ‘Last Chance U’.

“I have to go down there and put in hard work like I know I can. Show the coaches and everybody what I can do and go to the next level.”