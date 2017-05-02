Video: West Point’s Murphy Commits To Mississippi State

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Green Wave four-star athlete Marcus Murphy announces on his Twitter account that he has committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Murhpy has rushed for more than 3,000 yards in his last two seasons with the Green Wave, compiling 41 touchdowns and leading West Point to the 2016 5A state title.

Murphy joins Tupelo’s Jett Johnson, who committed Monday to join the Bulldogs’ program.

West Point running backs also continuing tradition at Mississippi State, as West Point’s Aeris Williams will look to build on a 720 rushing yard, four touchdown season in 2016.