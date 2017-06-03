VIDEO: Winston County 2nd Annual Biker Rally

WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI)– If you were riding through Winston County early Saturday morning, you may have heard a good bit of ruckus.

The Winston County Shrine Club held it’s second annual bike rally, dinner, and dance.

The event was open to the public, and participants got the chance to bring their bikes, trucks, and cars to take a trip around the countryside.

The Shrine Club is an international organization that assists children 18 years or older with special disabilities.

Grover Vining is on the Board for Governors for the Shreveport Hospital. He says Saturday’s event will cost participants, but the funds are going to good use.

“If the parents are unable to transport them, or don’t have the means to transport them, then it’s our responsibility. That’s what we use a portion of that fund, out of our general funds, to pay for. The trips over there and back, the hotels, the gas, the food, whatever it takes to get them over there and to get them back as many times as they need to go,” said Vining.

The club’s next event is “A Christmas In July Ride.” This fundraiser will take place July 22nd.