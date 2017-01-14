VIDEO: Winston County Martin Luther King Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)—Well the celebration begins for a man who gave his life to better race relations in America.

M.L.K. day is Monday and Louisville is kicking off the celebration.

The Winston County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or the N.A.A.C.P., held it’s annual Dr. King Celebration.

“It’s a special day for all of us here in America cause this day was set aside for Dr. King, who was a great man, and we hope that our young people that never forget the things the work Dr. King did for us”said Winston County N.A.A.C.P. president Charles Hampton.

The celebration began with a parade moving through down town, where people lined the streets to see Local representatives, hear the band and of course see all the waving, smiling faces.

Brenda Johnson helped organize this years event. She says her main goal is to educate the youth.

“A lot of them don’t know anything about Martin Luther King. So we hope that they will learn something and take it back to another student,”said Johnson.

Louisville High School Marching band member NyShae Haynes says that’s exactly what she’s doing.

“The parade makes me feel like we’re marching, you know how they had the long march with Martin Luther King did. It just makes us feel like we’re marching in it too and it just makes me feel really good about my self,”said Haynes.

Johnson says they’ve held an M.L.K. celebration for about 6 or 7 years now and it’s all thanks to the N.A.A.C.P..

“Mr. Hampton has been instrumental in helping us get this done and the W.I.N. ladies and of N.A.A.C.P.. So with all of them we sat at the round table and got it done,”said Johnson.

Hampton says everyone can help.

“And all I would encourage all of us to get involved because if we remain silent. Our light dies the moment we remain silent,”said Hampton.

M.L.K. celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.