VIDEO: Work Gets Underway on Habitat Homes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of a Tupelo Church began work on a Habitat for Humanity Home today.

About a dozen members of Tupelo’s 1st Presbyterian Church were glad that the rain stopped today so they could begin pounding nails on this home on North Broadway.

The church has participated in Habitat for Humanity homes before, but this is their first in quite a while.

Project coordinator John Fleming says it’s all about the community and giving back.

“It’s part of our community outreach program. We try to help out the community in any way that we can with not only Habitat but other things also.”

Fleming says church members intend to be out at the project every Saturday for the next six Saturdays with the hope of completing the project by late July or early August.