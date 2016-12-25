VIDEO: Working During the Holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI News)-

All across the country, businesses have closed for the holidays, but there are some who reported for work today.

You would think that the world would take a day off in honor of this holiday season, but certain things in this world don’t take breaks Not even for a day.

It’s those who make sure our communities are safe that made the drive to work today.

The streets of Columbus aren’t seeing many drivers, and the businesses are mirroring this trend, and that is being closed.

However, there are some who treat this as just another day on the job, like the fire department.

“Well it’s pretty good. I mean, you hate being away from your family. But anyway, that’s the thing, you just… It’s part of a job that you have to do. It’s not like they close down 911,” said CFD Engineer Dale Ballard.

Fires don’t take a holiday, especially around the holidays, and Ballard expressed his advice to those celebrating this winter holiday.

“You know, a lot of people are cooking this time of year. Make sure your children aren’t away from you, and monitor and make sure you keep an eye on what you’re cooking,” said Ballard.

The city does not take this for granted, showing their gratitude by bringing food to the station to make sure they feel the Christmas spirit.

This certainly helps build the community among the firemen because according to Ballard you’re with your co-workers a good bit, sometimes even more than your family.

Though it is a sacrifice, the firefighters are happy give this service to the citizens.

“We enjoy our jobs, and it is something that is fulfilling and rewarding, and we’ll do it anytime any day,” said Ballard.