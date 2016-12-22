Video: If You’re Needing Help With Last Minute Gift Wrapping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Workers at Belk are wrapping gifts for a good cause.

The store still offers gift wrapping, but it’s no longer for free.

Now, they have ‘Belk Cares’, and each gift wrap costs a few dollars.

Belk wrapper Beatrice Rodriguez says they’ve been wrapping more than a hundred gifts a day, and the money stays in the community to help a family in need.

“This store has adopted a family. I believe it’s five girls and a mother, and all of the money that we collect from the gift wrapping, which is $3 dollars, each goes to help that family.”

Rodriguez says they will wrap items from other stores, as long as you have the receipt.