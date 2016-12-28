Vintage Truck Raffle To Aid Non-Profit Museum

TUPELO (PRESS RELEASE) The Tupelo Automobile Museum promises to start engines and excitement during 2017 with plans to raffle a canary yellow 1959 Chevrolet Apache Stepside Pickup Truck.

Vintage automobile enthusiasts now have a chance to own a piece of auto history for only $25, while supporting one of Mississippi’s most important museums. The Apache half-ton stepside pickup truck boasts many features including off-frame restoration, custom interior, a 350/5.7 liter crate engine, TH 350 automatic transmission, air conditioning, bed cover, ground effect lights and complete build sheets records. “We have been searching for two years for the perfect classic vehicle to raffle for a museum fundraiser. When this impeccably restored ’59 Chevrolet Apache became available we knew our search was over. It provides the perfect combination of classic culture and modern comfort features which will appeal to everyone.” Jane Spain, Museum Director. Ticket sales are open now and will continue throughout the year until 10,000 tickets are sold. The winning ticket will be selected at noon on December 16, 2017 at the museum. Ticket holders don’t need to be present to win. Tickets may be purchased for $25 or 5 for $100 at the Tupelo Automobile Office: 1 Otis Boulevard, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804. Across from BancorpSouth Arena, (662) 842-4242. Contest rules and regulations are posted at the Tupelo Automobile Museum and on the museum’s website: tupeloautomuseum.com. The Tupelo Automobile Museum, owned by a 501.c3 non-profit educational foundation, was designated the official State of Mississippi Automobile Museum in 2003. Its mission is to preserve the history of the automobile and to illustrate the development of design and technical innovations. Over 130 years of automotive history is represented with this 150 vehicle collection.