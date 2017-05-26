Viral Search For Stuffed Animal Ends

OXFORD (WCBI) – The Oxford Police Department Twitter account is known for its knack of combining public service with a bit of levity but a weekend tweet about a lost stuffed animal went viral in hours.  Now that craze has paid off.

A picture of Lamby was tweeted by OPD after a child lost the toy at the Kroger in Oxford. That one tweet was shared worldwide launching a flurry of reward offers.  Oxford Police say Lamby has been found  is back with its owner.   The family says  there will be no need for the rewards. They ask that the people who still want to make good on their donations can give them to the Palmer Home here in Columbus.

