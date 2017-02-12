Wanted Fugitive

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a wanted fugitive.

43 year old Kevin Ladexter Carter is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in Winston County around 8a.m. Sunday morning.

Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.  The image provided is an older picture and the Sheriff’s Department Investigators are working to get a more current picture of him.

Anyone who has any information of his whereabouts are asked to contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-773-5881 or Winston County Crimestoppers at (662)-773-9999.

