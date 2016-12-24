Very Warm Christmas Day Coming, Some Rain Next Week

CHRISTMAS DAY: We’ll wake up to extensive cloud cover but breaks will develop during the day. Breezy, warm, and humid conditions are on tap with highs in the mid to possibly upper 70s. Record highs for the Christmas Day range from 78 to 81 so we’re going to be close again this year after setting numerous records in 2015. Breezy southeasterly winds between 10 and 15 mph will continue.

MONDAY: Balmy 70s are slated to continue. Most of the area is going to remain dry but some showers are possible, especially northwest of the Natchez Trace. The rain chance is just 20%.

TUESDAY: There is a 40% chance of rain as a weak cold front slips on by. Highs should top out in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The 60s look to continue under variably cloudy skies. Some showers are possible with the rain chance standing at 30%.

THURSDAY: Another cold front will provide a few more showers to the region. Plan on highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return along with much more seasonable temperatures around 50.

