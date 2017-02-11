Warm Day Tomorrow, Calm Week Start

SUNDAY: Sustained Southerly winds tomorrow morning & afternoon will stream in warm air & moisture sufficient for a few showers. Spring-like temperatures expected, highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will cool us off for Sunday evening, temperatures getting back down into the 50s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Skies turn sunny & temperatures turn cooler. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms to form across the region. Placement & intensity will need to be determined, but at the very least rain chances are good during the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: After another front swings through temperatures go for another dip. Sunny skies, lows in the lower 30s & highs in the mid 50s.

