Warm Day Tomorrow, Calm Week Start

SUNDAY: Sustained Southerly winds tomorrow morning & afternoon will stream in warm air & moisture sufficient for a few showers.  Spring-like temperatures expected, highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s.  A cold front will cool us off for Sunday evening, temperatures getting back down into the 50s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Skies turn sunny & temperatures turn cooler.  Highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms to form across the region.  Placement & intensity will need to be determined, but at the very least rain chances are good during the morning.  Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: After another front swings through temperatures go for another dip.  Sunny skies, lows in the lower 30s & highs in the mid 50s.

