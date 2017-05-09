Warm Days Ahead; Showers and Storms Return Friday.

TODAY AND TOMORROW: Warm and sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. A low 90 or two will be possible, especially Wednesday. Overnight, lows right around 60 under clear skies.

THURSDAY: Another warm afternoon, with a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, storms roll in to our area from the west. It appears at this time these storms will be undergoing a weakening trend as they move east into our area from Arkansas and Louisiana, but we will monitor these closely.

FRIDAY: Ample cloud cover and ongoing showers and storms through much of the day will keep our high temperatures in the 70s. As for now, the severe weather threat on Friday appears limited, but we can’t rule out a stronger storm.

WEEKEND: Sunny and nice over the weekend, with highs around 80 on Saturday, and low to mid 80s on Sunday.