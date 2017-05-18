Warm and Humid Today. Scattered Showers and Storms this Afternoon.

TODAY: Warm and more humid today. High temperatures in the upper 80s, but with dewpoints in the low 70s, the heat index will be in the low 90s in the heat of the afternoon. Winds out of the south from 7-14 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, mainly after lunch. Chance of rain about 30%.

FRIDAY: Another warm day with isolated to scattered showers and storms again possible in the afternoon. Highs around 90, with heat index values in the low 90s. Chance of rain about 20%.

SATURDAY: Warm and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms again possible in the afternoon, with the chance of rain about 30%.

SUNDAY: A cold front pushes through the state, bringing widespread rain across the area. Rainfall amounts may exceed 1 inch in spots. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

NEXT WEEK: Model solutions diverge significantly beyond day 4, so forecast uncertainty is a bit higher than normal on the back end of our 7-Day forecast. At this time, it appears high temperatures will drop to near or below normal for the first half of the work week, and low end rain chances remain in the forecast, but the forecast for next week is subject to change some as the forecast becomes more clear with time.