Warm Monday; Rainy Tuesday.

TODAY: More sun than clouds and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. A few 80s will be possible, particularly south of US-82. Winds generally out of the south at 5-10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds generally out of the south at 3-5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s. An isolated shower is possible, especially after midnight. Chance of rain 20%.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies, with scattered to numerous showers throughout the day. Rainfall amounts generally under 1/4 inch. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Chance of rain 60%. A couple of isolated showers linger overnight. More spots than not stay dry. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20%.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Warm weather continues. Highs back in the 70s by Wednesday, and a few 80s will be possible Thursday and Friday. Lows will remain generally in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds each day.

WEEKEND: Your weekend should be dry and a bit more mild with highs in the upper 60s and a good deal of sunshine both days.