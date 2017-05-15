Very Warm Week Ahead.

TODAY: Sunny and quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. West winds at 4-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Overnight lows around 60.

TUES/WEDS: Sunny and warm weather continues. Highs around 90 both days, with lows both Tuesday and Wednesday nights dropping to the low 60s.

THU/FRI/SAT: Partly cloudy, and the warm weather continues. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 each day. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day, but most spots will stay dry.

SUNDAY: A better chance at rain and a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 80 with scattered showers and storms.