Warm Weekend, Warm Next Week

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are in order and there will be scattered showers moving through the region. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with light wind.

SATURDAY: The chance of scattered showers exists, especially during the first half of the day. Otherwise expect a mix of clouds and sun. Highs should be in the 60s.

SUNDAY: We’ll return to partly cloudy conditions. That will set up a WARM end to the weekend with highs at least in the mid 70s. It’ll be be a perfect day for a winter BBQ or perhaps even some college baseball action in Starkville and Oxford.

MONDAY: Even warmer upper 70s are possible under a mix of sun and clouds.

TUESDAY: A slow moving “cut off” low pressure system may swirl through the Deep South. If this happens, the end result will be increased cloud cover, scattered to numerous showers, and highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: While a lingering shower is possible, dry weather will hold for most of the area. Once again highs should top out in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Look for mainly sunny skies and warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.

