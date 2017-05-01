Warmer 80s Next 2 Days

TONIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool weather is on track for tonight. Lows should be in the mid to upper 40s. Those gusty winds will settle down late in the evening.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine will prevail and the wind is slated to be much lighter overall. Look for highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Plan on a brief warm up into the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. A batch of rain and storms should pass on by late Wednesday evening and night. At this point the strongest storm potential looks to be south of our area but we’ll keep watching it.

THURSDAY: A mostly cloudy, breezy, cool, and showery day is a fair bet at this time Afternoon temperatures may only be in the 60s and 50s!

FRIDAY: Varying amounts of cloud cover are likely with a slight chance of a shower or two. Not much moisture is expected. Cool 60s appear will be sticking around.

WEEKEND: Nearly perfect weather for early May remains on track! Tons of sun is going to be had along with comfortable temperatures each afternoon. It will be quite cool both Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

