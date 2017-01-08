Warmer Weather on the Way.

TONIGHT: Another freeze in store, but not quite as cold as last night. A few scattered clouds overnight. Lows around 20. \

MONDAY: Sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much warmer, with highs around 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Finally. overnight lows stay above the freezing mark. We will bottom out in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20%. Afternoon highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Very little cooling overnight. Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower before midnight giving way to scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 40%.

REST OF FORECAST PERIOD: High temps sneak back into the 70s on Wednesday as scattered showers continue. We stay in the 70s through the end of the workweek, and keep at least a slight chance of rain through the forecast period. The weekend looks slightly cooler with afternoon highs in the 60s.