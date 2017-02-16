Warmth Continues Next Week

TODAY: Sunny. Light winds becoming southwest in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing. Stray shower possible late. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers through the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20%. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Clearing out and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm weather continues into the work week next week. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s. A small rain chance returns on Wednesday.