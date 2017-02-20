Water regulators for Philly, NYC mum on gas drilling talks

Environmental groups and anti-drilling residents fear regulators are taking steps to lift a seven-year moratorium on natural gas development near the Delaware River.

They may or may not have anything to worry about. 

Officials with the Delaware River Basin Commission aren’t talking about the progress of natural gas regulations that would open Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip to drilling and fracking.

The commission is the agency that monitors and regulates the water supply of more than 15 million people, including Philadelphia and half the population of New York City.

Environmental activists packed a commission meeting last week to voice opposition amid rumblings that the agency has been accelerating work on the long-delayed regulations.

