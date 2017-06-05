TODAY: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the low 80s. Winds out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Chance of rain 70% TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms again. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain around 50%. WED/THUR/FRI: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Dry and comfortable, with highs in the […]
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible through the night. Some could produce localized heavy rainfall. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with a low near 70 and south winds 5-10 mph. MONDAY: We’ll see some more scattered showers and storms through much of the day. Look for highs in the mid 80s again as a cold front […]
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible through the night. There aren’t many this evening but we think more will develop and pass through the area tonight. Some could produce localized heavy rainfall. Look for increasing clouds with a low near 70 and south winds 5-10 mph. SUNDAY: Widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with […]
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms end in the late evening hours leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. With calm winds, we’ll be watching for fog to develop again in the early morning hours. SATURDAY: Looking for scattered showers and thunderstorms once again, with highs in the low to […]
TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms likely throughout the day, with the highest storm coverage in the afternoon. Highs in the mid mid 80s. Chance of rain about 40%. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms again possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain about 50%. SUNDAY: Numerous and widespread showers and storms. Chance of rain about 70%. Highs […]
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms end by midnight leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s. With calm winds, we’ll be watching for fog to develop again in the early morning hours. FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, more scattered showers and storms are expected. Not everyone gets a storm, though. Look for a mix […]
TODAY: Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance for rain coming after 1 pm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain about 30%. FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise pa mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain about 40%. SATURDAY: Scattered showers […]
TONIGHT: Scattered Storms end by 10PM, but we’ll have to watch for more patchy AM fog. Look for lows in the mid 60s with calm winds and partly cloudy skies. TOMORROW: Watch for patchy AM fog before 9AM, but then we’ll trade the fog for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. We’ll keep a mixture […]
TODAY: Some patchy fog possible before 9 AM, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. A couple of isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain about 20%. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain […]