Webster County Deputies Go For One, Leave With Three

WEBSTER CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Sheriff’s deputies made a stop to pick up one suspect in Webster County. They left with three people in the back of the squad car.

Now, Christopher Johnson, Larry Fason, and Brooklyn Farmer are all facing felony charges.

Deputies went to a home on Clarkson Road looking for Johnson on Wednesday. He was wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary that happened back in December.

When they got there, Johnson, Fason, and Farmer were all in the house. A search turned up guns and meth.

Johnson is charged with burglary of a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia. He’s at the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, held on an $8,000 dollar bond.

Fason is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia. His bond was set at $15,000 dollars.

Farmer also faces possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia charges; she was given a $6,000 dollar bond.