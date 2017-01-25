Wednesday Forecast: Mild with Afternoon Showers

TODAY: A dry start to the day will give way to afternoon showers developing along an approaching cold front to the west. While some brief heavier downpours are possible, the longevity of the rain should not be overly substantial and rain amounts should be generally under one quarter inch. Afternoon highs should rise into the 60s despite added cloud cover.

TONIGHT: Afternoon and early evening showers end as drier air, emanating from broad high pressure in the southern Plains, moves in from the west. Lows should drop into the upper 30s by sunrise.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A zonal upper-air pattern will translate to relatively seasonal weather at the surface – a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the lower 50s and morning temperatures at or just below freezing.

WEEKEND: The aforementioned zonal flow will be devolving into a more amplified pattern, but despite this, moisture return will be rather frivolous in nature and therefore no rain is forecast. Highs should remain in the 50s for the most part.

NEXT WEEK: A return to relatively zonal flow means no major day to day changes are expected, but as broad high pressure shifts slowly east of the region, we can surmise some warmer air eventually will encroach on the Mid-South.

