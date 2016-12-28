Wednesday Forecast: Mild; Showers/Storms by Evening

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds will lead to a mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Much of the day will be dry, but a few late afternoon showers could show up before a better chance of rain arrives for the evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms are likely, and some of those could be locally heavy with some hail/wind potential. This doesn’t appear to be a major threat, but it is something that bears watching through the evening. Any activity should end by sunrise with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Any lingering showers should be gone shortly after sunrise with the sky clearing quickly. Despite the sunshine, it will be cool and windy with highs in the 50s. The wind could gust over 30 mph at times, especially by afternoon.

FRIDAY: A colder start to the day is expected as high pressure settles in nearby, but a decent rebound into the lower 50s by afternoon is expected with full sunshine.

SATURDAY: A dry start will quickly give way to rain developing and persisting into the evening hours.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms will be possible at times with a warmer day on tap as highs reach the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms remain possible to kick off the first full week of 2017. We stay mild with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A few showers could stick around with highs remaining in the 60s.

Be sure to share your weather pictures with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!