Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy; Mild & Breezy

Today's Forecast

TODAY: Mainly cloudy conditions will continue with mild, breezy weather continuing as well. Afternoon highs reach the lower 70s with a risk of a stray shower or two.

TONIGHT: A stiff south breeze prevails with lows dropping off into the lower 60s. A stray shower will remain possible.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A small risk of a shower will continue, but mild weather will highlight the weather story through the end of the week with highs in the 70s.

WEEKEND: High pressure will build into parts of the Mid-South as upper-air ridging continues over the Gulf. The end result will be mild and dry weather each day with highs in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A fetch of higher moisture and an associated cold front will envelop the region, and showers and storms accordingly will become a bit more likely – highs however stay near 70 degrees so the spring-like warmth continues.

