Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Cloudy & Mild

TODAY: The sky stays mainly cloudy today with just a small risk of a shower or two with highs in the 60s. Some areas near US 278 could hold in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Showers will remain likely near the MS river tonight, but most of the viewing area should stay dry…but a few showers could sneak into parts of the region before sunrise. Overnight lows will only drop off into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Rain and thunderstorms become a near certainty as a disturbance approaches from the southwest. As wind energy and moisture increase in the early afternoon, some locally stronger storms will be possible with some gusty wind/tornado potential. Overall, the threat level doesn’t appear significant, but it’s something that bears watching. Of more likelihood is the potential to see at least 1-2″ of rain with this system.

FRIDAY: Spring-like warmth can be expected with a good supply of sun and highs in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: A plume of warm and unstable air will be lurking on the Gulf Coast, especially on Saturday, and how far north that is pulled inland will demarcate the northern edge of any strong storm potential. At this point, it still remains a bit too murky to decipher the finer details of the forecast. The most likely scenario is coastal storms will become likely during the day Saturday, with rain and storms becoming more likely in our area Saturday evening into Sunday. There could be a limited severe weather risk with this activity (in terms of hail), but the higher-end severe weather potential will likely remain confined in areas to the south…stay tuned for changes.

NEXT WEEK: On the back side of the weekend storm system, some showers will remain possible Monday despite cooler air moving into the region. We dry out by Tuesday as temperatures rebound back towards 60 degrees.

