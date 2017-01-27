Weekend Forecast: Cool & Quiet

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold conditions are on tap. Plan on lows in the upper 20s to around 30°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies can be expected once again. Slightly warmer highs in the lower to middle 50s are likely. Look for WSW winds between 10 and 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds are likely around our area. Some snow flurries are possible in Tennessee but they will be of no concern for us. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds continues along with daytime highs around 50°.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: Milder 60s return. There are some signs of a few possible showers Thursday and/or Friday but the chance remains very low at this point in time.

