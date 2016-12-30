Weekend Forecast: Showers Saturday, Warmer Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: A clear evening is on track but clouds will increase after midnight. Look for lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: There may be a few peaks at the sun early but overcast skies will be the predominate feature during the day. Rain showers are a pretty good bet during the afternoon and evening hours. You’ll need a rain jacket and umbrella for any New Year’s Eve festivities. Daytime highs should range from the upper 40s to lower 50s with evening temperatures hovering around 50°.

SUNDAY: A fair amount of clouds will linger but rain chances will be much lower overall. Temperatures are going to moderate back into the lower to middle 60s.

MONDAY: Unseasonably warm and humid weather is likely but the trade off will be a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some strong storms are possible. Highs near 70° are a good bet at this time.

TUESDAY: Quiet weather returns but temperatures stay mild. Highs will once again will top out around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: A transition day is likely with increasing clouds and much cooler highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY: A great deal of uncertainly exists. There are some signs of potential wintry weather sometime between Thursday and Saturday as cold, Arctic air oozes into the Deep South. It’s way too early to tell what, if anything, will come of it. Stay tuned for additional updates.

