West Point Fatal Truck Accident

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI)—West Point Police are investigating a fatal truck accident.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter tells WCBI the victim is a 48 year old man from Gulfport.

At the request of the family, his name will not be released.

A passenger in the truck was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center.

The accident happened about 7:30 this morning on Highway 45 at Airport Road in West Point.

Carter says the driver was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole and rolled his 2006 Dodge truck.

North bound traffic was backed up for more than a mile as first responders cleared the scene.