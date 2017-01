WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point remembers civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The events started with a parade on Monday morning and ended with a “Dare to Dream” program at Central School.

District Attorney Scott Colom was the keynote speaker.

He talked about King’s legacy and how it applies to today’s society.

There were also songs of remembrance and prayer.

West Point hosts an event every year.