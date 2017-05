WEST POINT (WCBI) – West Point Police are looking for the suspect in an afternoon drive by shooting.

Chief Tim Brinkley says one person was hit in the leg outside of an apartment complex near Brame and Eshman Avenue. A witness says he and the victim were getting out of their car when a blue Mercury Marquis pulled up and the driver opened fire before fleeing. Detectives say they are already following solid leads but anyone with information can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.