CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point woman is killed in a one vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 50, near the Clay-Webster County line.

State troopers say the Nissan Sentra 69 year-old Frances Mae Bell was driving crossed one lane of traffic and hit a light pole.

Bell died on the way to the hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.