Wet and Cool Thursday.

WINDY CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY AND TONIGHT:

TODAY: Scattered showers off and on through the day, and much cooler. Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning, and drop to the upper 50s in the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest in the morning shifting to out of the northwest in the afternoon at 15-30+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers continue overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest at 15-40+ mph, becoming westerly at 10-20 mph after 8 pm.

FRIDAY: A few isolated to widely scattered showers through the day on Friday, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Afternoon highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 40s.

WEEKEND: Sunshine makes a return Saturday and Sunday, and we begin a warming trend. Highs in the mid 70s Saturday, and upper 70s to near 80 Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Our warming trend continues with abundant sunshine through at least mid-week. Low 80s by Monday, with upper 80s by Wednesday.