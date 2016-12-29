Wet End to the Year, Strong Storms Possible Monday

FRIDAY: An especially pleasant end to the work week is in store. High pressure at the surface will make for sunny skies & calm winds. Morning temperatures will be back on the cooler side in the low 30s, with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: As the high pressure center shifts East, an influx of moisture will move into our region from the Gulf of Mexico. With this, some light to moderate rain is possible Saturday afternoon & for New Years Eve. Temperatures will also remain seasonal to wrap up the year for Saturday, lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Steady rainfall and a possible rumble of thunder will prevail throughout the area in the early hours of New Years Day. Skies will continue to remain cloudy with more moisture flowing in. Temperature will rise up as well, overnight lows in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Our next possible chance for strong storms to develop will occur Monday evening. Current model trends are pointing at a shortwave developing and forming surface low pressure tracking NE through the Mississippi Valley on Monday. Consistent rainfall is expected Monday afternoon with stronger storms possible Monday night. Model trends will continue to be monitored as Monday approaches closer.

TUESDAY: Our period of wet weather will come to a close on Tuesday. Skies will remain cloudy Tuesday afternoon with above average temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the upper 50s.

