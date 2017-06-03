Wet Weather Continues…

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible through the night. They will decrease in coverage around midnight but we think a few more will develop and spread north by 6AM. Look for increasing clouds with a low near 70 and south winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected with highs in the mid 80s. Some storms could have heavy rainfall and breezy winds. Showers and storms will be possible through most of the day, and it’s likely we won’t get much, if any sunshine as skies stay mostly cloudy. Expect south winds 5-10mph.

MONDAY: We’ll see some more scattered showers and storms on Monday. Look for highs in the mid 80s again as a cold front begins pushing through. It’s likely the front won’t fully be through the area until Tuesday Morning.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Perhaps we’ll see a few leftover showers on Tuesday but we’ll head towards sunny skies through the end of the week. The key change next week will be our moisture. Somewhat drier air will work in making us feel much more comfortable than we’ve been recently. This pleasant weather will be in the form of warm sunny days with cool nights. Look for daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and nighttime lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Things do seem to warm back up as we head towards next weekend.

