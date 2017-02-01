Wet Weather to End the Work Week

TODAY: Winds out of the Southwest will continue to provide moisture necessary for mostly cloudy skies. Expecting a few tiny showers to develop later into the evening. Those who don’t catch a shower can expect cloudy skies. Temperatures still mild with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A slow moving cold front is expected to move South & pass through the region early Thursday morning. A few more small showers will develop in the wake of this front & temperatures will cool down, expecting highs in the mid 50s w/ lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: More cold rain showers & cloudy skies are expected on Friday. Highs only reaching the upper 40s, lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll get a break from these small pockets of rain on Saturday & have just mostly cloudy skies. Temps close to seasonal with highs in the 50s, lows in the mid 30s. Sunday the wet weather returns with more moderate rainfall during the day, while temperatures warm up slightly to highs in the lower 60s.

