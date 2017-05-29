Wet Week Ahead.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely through the day this Memorial Day. While one or two storms could have gusty winds and heavy downpours, widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance about 60%.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms again likely through the day. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain about 50%.

WEDNESDAY: Our driest day of the week will still bring around a 30% chance for showers and storms. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: A bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms again possible, with the chance of rain about 40%.

FRIDAY: Highs again reach the mid to upper 80s, with scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain 50%.

WEEKEND: Rain chances stick around for the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s, with about a 50% chance of showers and storms each day.